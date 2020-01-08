Public Safety — 1/8/2020 issue

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 306 calls from Dec. 23-29, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Accidents: 19

Larceny casts shadow on wedding fun

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stanton Road at 3:33 p.m. Dec. 23 for a larceny of personal property complaint.

Deputies met with the victim who said that while she was at her daughter’s wedding reception Dec. 20, all personal items from the female guests were stored in the women’s locker room.

Once the reception was over, they noticed that someone had gone through their personal items — taking cash, gift cards, and a watch.

All information and evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau.

The investigation continues.

Family drama invades the holidays

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Huston Drive for a family trouble call at 4:28 p.m. Dec. 23.

A family member, 53, who was visiting the residence began arguing with people in the home. A resident there, 33, asked the uncle to leave.

As he was attempting to leave, his niece was behind his vehicle calling 911.

The man slowly continued out of the driveway and left the area. The niece stated that the vehicle hit her.

Deputies checked the area and were not able to locate the uncle. The victim was not injured during the incident, and there were no visible indicators of contact by the vehicle.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, detectives are contacting the man to get his side of the story.

Husband’s gloating gets the best of her

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Eagle Vista at 2:21 a.m. Dec. 24 for a domestic assault.

Responding deputies separated a woman, 29, and a man, 37, de-escalating the situation.

The married couple are going through a divorce. When the husband began telling his wife details about his new girlfriend, the wife struck her soon-to-be-ex-husband several times in the head and face.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene.

Star EMS treated the woman for a possible seizure, and transported her to St. Joe’s Hospital.

Once the woman was treated and cleared for her seizure, she was lodged at the Oakland County Jail for domestic assault.

Man had suspicion something was off

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Kimberly Drive at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 26 on the report of an unresponsive 45-year-old female.

A relative had responded to the residence to check the woman’s welfare. When he received no answer at the door, he climbed through a window and discovered the woman lying in her bed, unresponsive and not breathing.

When deputies arrived, it was apparent the woman was deceased. Paramedics provided telemetry to McLaren-Oakland Hospital, where a physician pronounced the death.

Family members said that the woman has an extensive medical history.

A detective and an investigator from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on scene to begin an investigation.

The death appeared natural, with no indicators of foul play.

The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy; a final toxicology report is pending.

Man gets new accomodations in jail

Deputies responded to Springhill Suites, 4919 Interpark Dr., at 9:02 a.m. Dec. 27 for reports of an unwanted person on site.

Employees reported a man was found sleeping in the stairwell of the hotel and was asked to leave. The man refused to leave the property so employees called the police.

When deputies arrived, they ran a LEIN check on the Pontiac man, 28, revealing that he has two outstanding warrants: Failure to Appear on a Shoplifting Charge out of 50th District Court in Pontiac, and a civil warrant for Neglecting a Child (child support).

The man was placed under arrest and lodged at the Oakland County Jail on his warrants.

He was up to no good in the neighborhood

Deputies responded to a larceny in progress at the 600 block of Kimberly Court at 10:44 a.m. Dec. 28.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw a man cutting a catalytic converter from under a vehicle. The suspect was alerted by the presence of the witnesses and fled the scene prior to the deputies arrival.

Deputies took photographs and processed the scene for evidence.

The vehicle plate given by witnesses was registered to an owner, who reported selling the vehicle to the suspect, a Metamora man, 47.

Deputies put out a BOL (be on lookout) on the suspect’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

Detective’s are continuing the investigation.

Wi-fi connection cause of man’s rage; maybe he should switch to decaf

Deputies responded to Starbucks, 590 S. Lapeer Road, at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 29 regarding an aggressive customer arguing with Starbucks employees over their Wi-Fi connection.

Deputies located the man, 44, walking nearby.

Employees said the man became violent over not being able to get a Wi-Fi connection. When they attempted to verbally calm him down, he punched the manager in the mouth.

After learning of the assault, deputies took the agitated man into custody. While in the patrol car, he began kicking the door. The man appeared to be having an emotional breakdown and was in a crisis.

After speaking with the employees, deputies safely transported the man to Common Ground for further treatment.

The man is also being charged with the assault.