Public hearing scheduled to hear residents’ comments on proposed Ehman Center property redevelopment plan

The Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 to hear residents’ comments about a proposed redevelopment plan for the property where the Ehman Center is located.

The public hearing will be in the Council Chambers at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

The proposed Planned Unit Development (PUD) Preliminary Plan is to redevelop the former Lake Orion High School at 55 W. Elizabeth St. and 330 N. Lapeer Rd. into a mixed-use development, which would have 89 residential units and up to 5,000 square feet in total of commercial and community space.

Kyle Westberg with West Construction has proposed redevelopment, and West Construction submitted a Planned Unit Development (PUD) request to the village for a two-building, mixed-use complex.

“The proposal includes renovating the former Lake Orion High School into a mixed-use building which consists primarily of multiple-family dwellings. A second apartment building would also be constructed to the west of the former High School (also known as the Ehman Community Center),” according to village documents.

The village council granted eligibility approval for the project at its Sept. 13 meeting.

See next week’s Lake Orion Review for more information. – J.N.