Public Hearing AB-2021-03 — Orion Twp. ZBA 3-22-21

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 7:00pm, regarding the matter below. The hearing will be held via a video conference only due to ongoing health concerns arising out of COVID-19 and the need to comply with Covid related orders or regulations.

AB-2021-03, Justin Brantley, 2191 Pondview, 09-04-126-022 The petitioner is requesting 3 variances from Zoning Ordinance 78 Article V, Section 5.04, Zoned SE 1. A 10-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to build a pole barn 10-ft. from the side property line (west) Article XXVII, Section 27.02 Lot size 1 to 2 Acres 2. A 773-sq. ft. variance above the allowed 1,000-sq. ft. Maximum Floor Area of all Detached Accessory Buildings, to build a 1,200-sq. ft. pole barn in addition to a 573-sq. ft. above ground swimming pool. 3. A 937-sq. ft. variance above the allowed 1,500-sq. ft. Maximum Floor Area of All Accessory Buildings to build a 1,200-sq. ft. pole barn in addition to a 664-sq. ft. attached garage and a 573-sq. ft. above ground swimming pool for a Total Maximum Floor Area of All Accessory Buildings of 2,437-sq. ft.

The video conference can be accessed by downloading the app GoToMeeting. The meeting number is 914793997. Live comments and questions will be accepted during the meeting at an appropriate time that will be explained by the Chair of the meeting via the GoToMeeting app or by phoning into the meeting using phone number 1-(872) 240-3412 and entering the meeting number above. You may also email comments to zba@oriontownship.org during the meeting. Prior to the meeting you may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Attention Zoning Board of Appeals, Lake Orion, MI 48360 or to lharrison@oriontownship.org.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion