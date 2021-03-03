Public Hearing AB-2021-02 — Orion Twp. ZBA 3-22-21

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 7:00pm, regarding the matter below. The hearing will be held via a video conference only due to ongoing health concerns arising out of COVID-19 and the need to comply with Covid related orders or regulations.
AB-2021-02, Kristin Berry, 537 Shady Oaks, 09-10-254-027
The petitioner is requesting 10 variances from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned R-3
Article XXVII, Section 27.01 (C)(1)(a):
1. A 10-ft. lot width variance from the required minimum 50-ft. lot width
Article VI, Section 6.04, Zoned R-3
2. A 30-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. for a carport to be reduced from being outside the front property line to being inside the property 0-ft. from the front property line along Shady Oaks.
3. A 7.4 side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. for a carport to be 2.6-ft. from the side property line (north),
4. A 13-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. to build an entryway addition to an existing house 17-ft. from the front property line (Shady Oaks).
5. A 2.6-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to build an entryway addition to an existing house 7.4-ft. from the side property line (south).
6. A 4.2-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to add an addition to an existing house 5.8-ft. from the side property line (south)
7. A 2.2-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to add an addition to an existing house 7.8-ft. from the side property line (north).
8. A 4.9- ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to build a deck with stairs 5.1- ft. from the side property line (south).
9. A 1.75- ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to build a deck with stairs 8.25- ft. from the side property line (north)
10. A 11.26% lot coverage variance above the allowed 25% for a total lot coverage of 36.26%.
The video conference can be accessed by downloading the app GoToMeeting. The meeting number is 914793997. Live comments and questions will be accepted during the meeting at an appropriate time that will be explained by the Chair of the meeting via the GoToMeeting app or by phoning into the meeting using phone number 1-(872) 240-3412 and entering the meeting number above. You may also email comments to zba@oriontownship.org during the meeting. Prior to the meeting you may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Attention Zoning Board of Appeals, Lake Orion, MI 48360 or to lharrison@oriontownship.org.
A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.
Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.
Dan Durham
Zoning Board of Appeals
Charter Township of Orion