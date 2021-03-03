Public Hearing AB-2021-02 — Orion Twp. ZBA 3-22-21

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 7:00pm, regarding the matter below. The hearing will be held via a video conference only due to ongoing health concerns arising out of COVID-19 and the need to comply with Covid related orders or regulations.

The petitioner is requesting 10 variances from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned R-3

Article XXVII, Section 27.01 (C)(1)(a):

1. A 10-ft. lot width variance from the required minimum 50-ft. lot width

Article VI, Section 6.04, Zoned R-3

2. A 30-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. for a carport to be reduced from being outside the front property line to being inside the property 0-ft. from the front property line along Shady Oaks.

3. A 7.4 side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. for a carport to be 2.6-ft. from the side property line (north),

4. A 13-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. to build an entryway addition to an existing house 17-ft. from the front property line (Shady Oaks).

5. A 2.6-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to build an entryway addition to an existing house 7.4-ft. from the side property line (south).

6. A 4.2-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to add an addition to an existing house 5.8-ft. from the side property line (south)

7. A 2.2-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to add an addition to an existing house 7.8-ft. from the side property line (north).

8. A 4.9- ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to build a deck with stairs 5.1- ft. from the side property line (south).

9. A 1.75- ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to build a deck with stairs 8.25- ft. from the side property line (north)

10. A 11.26% lot coverage variance above the allowed 25% for a total lot coverage of 36.26%.