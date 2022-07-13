A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission on Monday, August 1, 2022, at

7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362,

regarding the proposed Zoning Ordinance text amendments to Article 13: General Provisions, Section 13.11 –

Accessory Buildings and Structures (Boat Houses) and Article 2: Definitions and Rules of Construction, Section

2.02 – Definitions.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the proposed text

amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, prior to the Planning Commission making its recommendation thereon to

the Lake Orion Village Council.

The effect(s) of the proposed text amendments would better define a boat hoist and boat house in the

definitions section and clarify the maximum floor area of a boat house in the accessory structures section.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be

accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. Supporting documentation will be

available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-

8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular

business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to

contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting

accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk