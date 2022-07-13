PROPOSED SPECIAL LAND USE FOR INCREASED BUILDING HEIGHT – CONSTELLATION BAY

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission on Monday, August 1, 2022, at

7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362,

regarding a request for approval of a Special Land Use for the Height Overlay District for the properties located

generally at 270, 272, 284, 292, 302, 312, 314, and 324 S. Broadway Street.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the proposed Special Land

Use request, prior to the Planning Commission making its recommendation thereon to the Lake Orion Village

Council.

The requested residential development (by applicant Dominic Moceri) is to redevelop several properties on the

west side of S. Broadway Street (Parcel ID#s: 09-11-226-048, 09-11-226-050, 09-11-226-052, 09-11-226-038,

09-11-226-056, 09-11-226-054, 09-11-226-040, and 09-11-226-042) into a multiple-family and mixed-use

development which consists of 52 residential units and a number of boat docks. An increase to the maximum

building height (to four-stories) is requested by the applicant.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be

accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. Supporting documentation will be

available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-

8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular

business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to

contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting

accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk