Proposed development will make more problems downtown

My vote for this project is no.

It will block the view of our beautiful Methodist church. It will make it more difficult for our fire department to see the road to get out, necessitating a new light, which is even more asinine, and it will deplete already scarce parking.

They want to put fancy apartments downtown, why don’t they buy the old high school? There’s plenty of parking close to downtown and a lot of room for even more apartments than what they are proposing.

No. Look at what the new high-rise (120 S. Broadway St.) downtown did to the Verwood Apartments next door. That wasn’t right for all those residents who lost most of their parking!

I know these folks wanna earn a buck, but seriously?

It’s a no from me.

Laura Allen

Lake Orion