Prescription drug take back day Oct. 24

The North Oakland Community Coalition is sponsoring prescription drug take back day on Oct. 24.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring your expired or unused medications to one of two drop off locations for safe disposal.

The two drop off locations are: the Lake Orion Police Department, located at 21 East Church St., or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Orion Township Substation, located at 2525 Joslyn Rd.

Items eligible for drop off are all prescribed medications, narcotics, pills and capsules, medication samples and pet medications. Be sure to remove all medication for the original containers and place in an unmarked zip-lock bag.

Items that will not be accepted include needles/syringes/injectables, liquids and I.V. medication, inhalers, personal care products, aerosol cans and thermometers. — By Megan Kelley