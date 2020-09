Those were the president’s words.

Well, he was right. He has destroyed us on his own (with help from Mitch McConnell and the rest of his Congress).

He’s a fake and a fraud.

Mr. (Mitt) Romney was right. I listened to him. Did you?

Will you listen to him in 2020, or make the same mistake again by giving President Trump “the Terrible” and (Vice President Mike) Pence another four more years?

J.P. King

Lake Orion