‘Pours for the Parks’ to help with village park improvements

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Take one down and pass it around takes on a whole new meaning during Pours for the Parks because each beverage will help support Lake Orion’s parks.

The Friends of Lake Orion Village Parks is partnering with the Village of Lake Orion to raise money to support village park improvements.

The inaugural Pours for the Parks begins on Saturday, said Rosemary Ford, chair of the Lake Orion Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

“We would like people to come out and support their village parks. We’re hoping it’s going to be a fun time,” Ford said. “Our hope is to raise money to support our newly-formed Friends of Lake Orion Village Parks.

The Friends of Lake Orion Village Parks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit started to support the village parks: Atwater, Children’s, Green’s, Meek’s, Swiss Village and Unger parks.

Pours for the Parks will have beer, wine, some soft drinks, treats from Sweet Lane Fudge, pizza from Jet’s Pizza and cuisine from Pita Way available to purchase.

It’s the same night as the Lake Orion Fireworks Association’s Dueling Fireworks show, so attendees will be able to watch the fireworks from the Pours for the Parks tent.

From 6-8 p.m., there will be music, face painting, Balloon Twister and kids coloring pages, along with the beer tent. From 8-10 p.m., Good Gravy, a dance-rock cover band that has performed in the Detroit area for more than 15 years, will entertain the crowd.

There will be a break at 10 p.m. so attendees can enjoy the fireworks, before the band resumes and rocks the tent until close.

Pours for the Parks also has sponsorship opportunities available, including Supporting, Featured and Presenting sponsor levels.

Donations to the Friends of Lake Orion Village Parks can be made payable to the Village of Lake Orion with FOLVP in the memo line. Drop off or mail donations to: Village of Lake Orion, Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Funds from this year’s Pours for the Parks will primarily be dedicated toward improvements at Green’s Park, aimed at improving accessibility and multi-age playground features. Green’s Park is on Lapeer Road (M-24) and has a public beach and swimming area.

“Our first focus is Green’s Park. That park is so great, but it costs so much to do anything with our parks,” Ford said.

The cost to enter Green’s Park is $1 per person for the 2019 season.

Plans for Green’s Park include an ADA accessible sidewalk to the water front, estimated at $4,000; a new dock, estimated at $15,000. Play structures, estimated at $18,000 and beach features, like a sand/water table and backhoe digger for the kids.

Future hopes for Green’s Park include a pavilion, but that would be a significant expense.

Ford has talked to people from Orion, Rochester, Clarkston and Oxford who say they visit Children’s Park in Lake Orion because of the playground features and safe location in downtown Lake Orion.

“We want to make our parks better but we don’t have the money,” Ford said, adding the budget for the parks increased to $5,000 this year.

For more on The Friends of Lake Orion Village Parks, visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/folovp, Instagram page, instagram.com/friendsoflovp, or email friendsoflovp@gmail.com.