Potter, Danny C. Jr.; 36, formerly of Lake Orion

Danny Cline Potter Jr.; of Clarkston and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away July 19, 2019. He was 36-years-old.

Born June 02, 1983, Danny passed away suddenly on July 19, 2019, while hard at Masonry work with his girlfriend Amanda Southard.

Danny was a beloved father, son, brother, relative and friend. He was born in Rochester and attended Avondale and Lake Orion schools. Danny enjoyed spending time with his kids and family, going to church, casino, doing construction work, fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for being diplomatic, sincere, straight forward, resourceful and hardworking. He had a wickedly witty and charming personality and his smile could light up a room.

Danny is survived by his children, Mercedes, Alyssa, Dominick and Jackson; and one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his parents Cathy (Alex) Comparoni and Danny C. Potter, Sr.; his siblings Angie, Andrea, Sarah and Alex; grandparents Millie Tiernan, Goebel Potter and Alex Comparoni Sr.; and many other beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service has already taken place.

May He Rest In Peace

“God Bless“