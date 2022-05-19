Post 334 donates toward care packages for veterans overseas

Veterans from VFW Post 334 donated $1,000 for postage and food and helped the Women Marines Association pack boxes to ship to veterans overseas. — Photo by Chuck Haskin.

The veterans and auxiliary members of VFW Post 334 donated $1,000 to support veterans overseas, and contributions from the north Oakland County community made the donation possible.

On April 24, VFW Post 334 teamed up with the Women Marines Association (WMA) and held an Overseas Packing Event at the Masonic Temple Lodge in Romeo, said Chuck Haskin, quartermaster for Post 334.

VFW Post members Mike Ryckman, Bob Mahan, Chuck Haskin and Auxiliary members Gail Ryckman and Vicki Haskin presented a $1,000 check to the WMA: $500 for food items and $500 toward the postage cost.

In total, there were 62 boxes packed and shipped. The postage alone for this shipment cost $1,240.

Donations to the WMA can be sent to WMA Motor City MI2, C/O Mary Merritt, 70274 Campground Rd., Bruce Twp. MI. 48065. Donations can also be mailed to VFW Post 334, P.O. Box 652, Lake Orion, MI 48361. – J.N.