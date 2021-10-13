Life is what we make it! In our Sunday services at Unity of Lake Orion we make it different. We enjoy positive messages each week from different speakers, including messages from volunteers of non-profit groups.

Everyone has a ministry inside of them should they choose to put it to good work. For me, it is all about the positive energy and love for what they do. It’s very awesome to hear heartfelt messages of good will. A heart that puts out a vibration of positive energy for others to attune to inspires those listening. It is soul filling to hear their passion and that raises our vibrations.

Being the best expression of God in our good work shows in all we say and do. When doing what we love, our subconscious thoughts are deeply rooted in that moment of time.

Yet the beauty in any moment is just being present in that space and time with God energy. In those times you step away from all problems of the physical world and create something new. Your mind is opened to God source energy which pours in positive, creative and supporting energy.

It’s not you alone creating; it is your God connection with the power of all there is manifesting life through you.

The best description of this link to a God connection is to think of yourself as having an opening within your conscious. This is where the greatest of all energies will just flow right into your own energy fields. New ideas begin to flow into your conscious mind providing better, more efficient ways to do things. You become excited, energized, and thrilled with finding new ideas. Your heart is filled with gratitude, love and a new awareness of this new positive energy. And that’s passion!

In sharing what you are passionate about, you are sharing God’s good work through you. It may come out as art, cooking, dance, exercise, health & wellness, healing arts, music, sports, photography, etc. Farming and gardening are also great examples and there are also many people who share their passion through their work.

Not everyone can share a good attitude though. Positive energy takes mental work. We have to be willing to change poor situations into positive energy.

Good experiences happen all the time, but sometimes they are hidden by the dramas we experience in life. In those times we may find it more difficult to find positive energy. Not focusing on it, we find it easier to neglect being kind, empathic, peaceful and loving.

Sometimes we treat others like they are less worthy of our time and attention or that they only exist to serve our need.

This is easy to see in public places. When I shop, I enjoy talking to the people who wait on me. It is my goal to always be present in the moment and to provide positive thoughts. Letting them know I appreciate them, I’m glad they are there and that I respect them are all good positive vibrations. Whatever profession or service someone provides, I appreciate how they express God energy through their actions.

Each of us has a story and each one is doing exactly what we are in physical presence to do: be our best expression of God energy.

A cashier at Walmart often shares with me stories about people who come through her line. I know from our conversations that she loves sharing her positive energy with people as she checks them out. It’s in her heart to share her passion of helping people and being supportive of creating a great shopping experience.

What a positive world we would live in if all people shared their inner passion in this positive way!

Energy is really like a boomerang; what we give out comes back to us. In my spiritual path, I say: what you give out will be returned to you ten fold. It multiplies, so best to keep a check on yourself and give out positive energy. When you give out good you will receive more good in return.

Remember, everyone is a minister and everyone has a passion to share. When necessary, put yourself to work finding what is good by being good. Always bless other people more than yourself — and let that good be returned to you.

Stuck on how to do that? Let the love of God be the biggest part of your awareness. Let go of drama that no longer serves the best interest of humankind or your own best interest. Release all that doesn’t lift our world into positive energy frequencies. Follow your heart because that is where your passion lives. Share that passion with others and be the best expression of God’s positive loving energy you can be!

“Give, and you will receive. Your gift will return to you in full—pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back.” – Luke 6:38 NLT

Make life joyous and help create a positive energy shift in the world,

Linda La Croix

Linda La Croix is Prayer Chaplain & Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion.

