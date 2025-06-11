Pomeroy Living summer block party a success

Photos provided

Pomeroy Lake Orion recently geared up for the summer with a block party and car show. The sounds of laughter, hot rod engines and raffle winners filled the air as Pomeroy hosted its highly anticipated annual car show.
The event was a hit, drawing residents, families and community members together for this fun-filled day. The day was a true celebration of community, comfort and connection. Pomeroy is looking forward to more moments like this ahead.
For more information, reach out to us at 248-621-3100.

