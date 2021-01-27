Police seek suspect who robbed Walgreens stores in Orion Twp., Village of Lake Orion last week

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two Walgreens stores in the area on back-to-back days last week and are offering a reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 7:39 p.m. Jan. 19 from the employees from the Walgreen’s at 3520 Baldwin Road in Orion Township that an armed suspect had just robbed the store.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a 23-year-old clerk, who told them that a black male entered the store and walked around but did not select any items, a sheriff’s office report stated.

Once the other customers exited the store the suspect approached the cashier placing his right arm over the counter and demanded the money. The suspect also stated that he was serious and that he would shoot, according to the report.

The cashier opened the drawer and the suspect reached over and grabbed the cash with his bare hands, and then fled on foot heading west from the store.

Deputies searched the area and recovered items believed to be dropped by the suspect as he was fleeing the area.

An OCSO K9 Unit responded to the scene and began to track the suspect, but did not locate him. Deputies were able to obtain photos from the surveillance camera.

The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, a blue mask, black jeans with holes and black high-top tennis shoes.

Lake Orion police then received a call at 1:51 p.m. Jan. 20 that someone had just robbed the Walgreens at 450 N. Park Blvd. in the Village of Lake Orion.

In this incident, the suspect implied to the cashier that he had a handgun.

Lake Orion police responded immediately to the call but learned that the suspect had fled, on foot, east of the business. Police searched the area then called in a K9 unit from the sheriff’s office to continue the search.

Sherriff’s deputies set up a perimeter and began searching neighboring businesses with the K9 unit but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately five-feet-seven-inches to five-feet-eight-inches tall, wearing a light blue mask over his nose and mouth and wearing all navy blue hoodie and pants, Lake Orion police reported.

Employees told police they did not see a weapon, but said the suspect told them he would shoot if they did not do as he commanded.

There was no report on how much cash was taken from each location.

A report from the sheriff’s office states that the suspect in the Lake Orion case is believed to be the same suspect in the Orion Township case.

If anyone can identify the suspect, or has information leading to an arrest, they are asked call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward and callers will remain anonymous.