Please support ONTV Food Drive for FISH

I am respectfully writing to encourage the Oxford/Orion Community to support the food drive sponsored by the Orion Neighborhood Television and Oxford Community Television. Our community is fortunate to have these two fine organizations team together for this drive to raise funds for the needy.

Oxford/Orion Fish is a excellent nonprofit organization that has been providing assistance to those in need for close to fifty years. Any type of assistance, whether

financial, food or taking the time to volunteer would be so much appreciated.

As a business person I know how hard it is to continue to help all the fine nonprofits in our community. However, this fine organization has proven to be one of the very best in providing assistance to those in need.

Fish thanks you for any type of assistance your business or family may be able to provide in this new year.

Wishing all in our community a Blessed and Happy New Year!

Steven A. Drakos

Attorney at Law