Peter Paul Grabowski, 86, of Lake Orion

Peter Paul Grabowski of Lake Orion, formerly of New York Mills, NY, passed away on August 24, 2021. He was 86-years-old.

Peter is the beloved husband of Judith (Gibniewski) Grabowski for 53 years; loving father of Anne Brown-McDonald (Michele) of Lapeer and Jonathan Grabowski of Lake Orion; loving grandfather of Elizabeth Brown of Davison; dear brother of Loraine Bernhardt of North Carolina and Marilyn Grabowski of California.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents Julia (Szlosek) and Peter Grabowski and sister, Maryann Guido.

Peter was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Cadillac Motors. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, splitting wood and walks with his loving dog, Emma.

Cremation has taken place and a burial will be held at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

