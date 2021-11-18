Peter Kohnen, 88, of Venice, Florida

Peter Kohnen died in September 2021 in Venice, Florida at the age of 88. He was born in February 1933 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Peter Paul and Violet Kohnen.

Peter was preceded in death by three sisters; Eileen, Fay and Theresa; and one infant brother.

Surviving Peter is his beloved wife of 64 years, Robetta Kohnen, only surviving sister Mary Fisher, and many nieces and nephews.

He was the loving father of Suzanne (Russel) Ray, Peter D. (Nancy), Robert (Sheri) and Julie (John) Pflanzer and the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Peter was a music enthusiast and beloved teacher, band director, school administrator, music store/art gallery owner, community band player and director. He also enjoyed sailing, fishing, swimming, skiing, biking, hiking, wood working, reading; sharing the joy of his many interests with his wife, children and grandchildren kindling these interests that his great-grandchildren now enjoy.

Among his many achievements, Peter was a lieutenant in the US Army reserves, achieved his BA in music with a minor in mathematics from Duquesne University and his Masters’ degrees from U of M in English and Education.

Peter was a member of the Pine Knob and Crystal Mountain Ski Patrol for over four decades and played minor league baseball.

Memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion, MI on November 20 at 11 a.m.