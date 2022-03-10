Peter G. Schmidt of Lake Orion

Peter Gerard Schmidt (May 28, 1958 – March 8, 2022) passed away after a very short, hard-fought battle with cancer while his loving family stood by his side until the very end.

For those who only saw Pete from the outside, you would never imagine the depth that lay beneath the surface of this gentle giant.

A deeply caring individual, he was always looking to help his friends, family, and above all, his beloved wife of 38 years. Always there to lend a hand, Pete could be relied upon to assist with projects of all shapes and sizes.

A man of endless skill and creativity in his professional and personal life, you have likely seen his handy work driving around town, with the countless cars he repaired and brought back to life as an auto body repairman at many shops and dealerships. His artistry extended beyond the garages of car shops to his own workshop, where he was constantly tinkering and creating, from the large (his massive wine cork creations and home improvement projects) to the small (the endless stream of coasters which grace the coffee tables of his family and friends around the world).

When not creating, Pete enjoyed golfing and telling stories while enjoying the occasional adult beverage with his friends and family.

Pete was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Schmidt, and brother, Gerald Schmidt.

Pete leaves behind an endless number of people who loved and cherished him.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved children, Peter Schmidt and Kelley (Zachary) Phelps; his mother, Barbara Schmidt; and flock of brothers and sisters, Mike (Celeste) Schmidt, Mary (late Tim) Fullan, Joan (late Dave) Taylor, Chuck (Laurie) Schmidt, Barb (Ronald) Posuniak, Peggy (Terry) Lung, Pat Schmidt, Francis Schmidt, Chris (Rich) McCann, and Beverly Dobosenski and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and grandcat, Blarney.

Above all, he leaves behind the love of his life, his wife and partner, Shannon, a woman he saw and cherished every day and through countless adventures near and far.

A celebration of Pete’s life will occur on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Church, Royal Oak with a visitation period starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon at Club Venetian, 2913 John R Road, Madison Heights 48071, where you are encouraged to share your favorite stories about Pete.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society or St. Joseph Mercy Hospice.

For those who cannot attend, you can share a memory or your condolences at sparksgriffin.com.