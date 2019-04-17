Pedestrian in stable condition after being struck by a truck

An Orion Township woman sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition after being struck by a pickup truck while she was walking on M-24 on Thursday.

The accident happened around 4:42 p.m. April 11 when the woman, 64, was walking southbound on the sidewalk on the east side of M-24 near Converse Court, said Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh.

As the woman was approaching a private business driveway, an Oxford Township man, 64, driving a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck pulled out of the driveway, striking the woman.

An investigation by Lake Orion police revealed that the driver had stopped short of the sidewalk while looking south for a clearing in northbound traffic.

“The driver made a right turn from the driveway to head north on M-24 and struck the pedestrian with the right front quarter panel of the truck, causing the victim to fall to the ground with the right rear wheel of the truck driving over her. The driver stated he did not see the pedestrian, but his focus was to his left as he looked for an opening in traffic,” Narsh said.

The Oxford man immediately pulled over and attempted to aid the victim until police and medical responders arrived.

Several witnesses to the crash remained on scene to assist with the investigation.

“Arriving officers found the pedestrian victim lying in the roadway being tended to by Good Samaritans who stopped to render aid and block traffic,” Narsh said. “The driver was fully cooperative with police and released pending further investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.”

The woman was treated at the scene by the Orion Township Fire Department and transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, Narsh said.