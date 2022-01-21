Pauline “Polly” Ellen Hewitt, of Lake Orion

Pauline “Polly” Ellen Hewitt passed away at her home January 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Hewitt in 2005. She is survived by her sons William (Pat) Hewitt and Michael Hewitt, her grandsons Brett Hewitt and Brian (Elyse) Hewitt and her great grandchildren Brady, Bodey, Max, and Reese.

Polly lived in Lake Orion for her entire life. She graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1948 as secretary of her class. Polly worked as an office manager for Dr. Michael Kubinski for over thirty years. She enjoyed her “second family” there and all the wonderful people she encountered. Her favorite things to do were steak cookouts with the old gang, vacationing in Caseville with her family, playing cards with Steve, and talking with friends and family. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date this spring/summer. Memorial donations can be made to K9 Stray Rescue in Oxford.