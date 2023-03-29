Patty K. Cassise, 48, of Lake Orion

Patty Kaye Cassise (Nicholson), age 48, lost her battle to cancer after a long courageous eight year battle.

Patty remained positive and strong throughout. Patty lived her life with love and kindness. You could always count on her for a hug and a beautiful smile.

Patty was born Jan. 18, 1975 in Pontiac, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Paul, and their two beautiful daughters, Olivia and Reagan; her parents, Mack and Marilyn Nicholson; brother, Jason Nicholson; favorite nephew, Boston; mother-in-law, Donna White; sisters-in-law Toni and Missy; nieces and nephew Chelsey, Kaylee, and Geo; her besties for life, Amy Landerschier and Kim Doran; as well as many aunts, uncles and friends.

Patty is preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Wanda Thompson and John and Imogene Nicholson; father-in-law Earl White, and brother-in-law Ray Smith.

Patty graduated from Oxford High School in 1993. She worked as a dental hygienist for 22 years, but her favorite role was being a mom and a wife. She lived her best life, especially the last couple years traveling and spending time with family and friends.

She impacted so many people in her short 48 years. She was the most amazing human being to walk the earth and her loved ones and friends feel blessed to have her for 48 years.

A Celebration of Life was held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on March 25, 2023 with a memorial visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family for educational expenses for Patty’s daughters.

Online condolences: www.lynchandsonsoxford.com