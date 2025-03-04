Patricia Hartwick, 81

June 12, 1943 – Feb. 5, 2025

Patricia Elizabeth Hartwick passed away from complications from a short illness on Feb. 5, 2025. She was 81 years old.

Pat lived in the Oxford/Lake Orion area her entire life. She loved life and fiercely loved her family and her adopted dog Remi. She enjoyed rides “Up North”, crocheting, time spent with her grandchildren, and keeping her sons and husband in line. One of her favorite things was spending time with the Tim Hortons crew that met every morning, a few of her close-knit group of friends.

Other activities she was known for are trips to Great Lakes Crossing, Kohl’s, and shopping all year for her favorite holiday, Christmas. She was tough, determined and loved by all.

Pat leaves behind her devoted husband Bob, her beloved sons Mark, Dennis, Jeff and his wife Dawn, along with her wonderful sisters Karen, Janet, Kathy and her doted-on grandchildren Hailey and Kyle with his wife Maggie. She has many dear friends who will hold her memory close for years to come.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Mary Miller, along with her brother, Bill Miller.

There will be a celebration of life from noon to 5 p.m. on March 22 at Oxford Township Park Community Center, 2795 Seymour Lake Road, Oxford Michigan 48371.