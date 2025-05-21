Patricia Clarke, 84

Patricia Clarke, aged 84, of Dunedin, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, April 22,2025.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, her family relocated to Lake Orion, Michigan, in the 1950s where she completed her education and graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1958. She raised her family in Lake Orion and met the love of her life, Michael Clarke, there. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage.

In 1980, Pat and Mike decided to leave the snowy winters behind and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later, in the late 1980s, they relocated to Clayton, Georgia, before finally settling in Dunedin, Florida, in 1996 to be closer to their grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, Thomas J. Lhota, her mother, Eleanor Lhota (Culp), and her brother, Thomas G. Lhota (Patti).

She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Clarke; her sons, Michael Biron of Michigan and Todd Biron of St. Petersburg; her daughter, Lisa Biron of Clearwater; her brother, Gregory T. Lhota (Debby) of Michigan; four grandchildren, McKenzie, Todd, Amanda, Cali; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat had a passion for traveling to theme parks and often referred to herself as a “theme park junkie. She especially cherished visiting theme parks with her grandchildren and was a fan of the Blues Brothers, often seen dancing with them at Universal Studios. Pat and Mike were also avid drag racing enthusiasts and enjoyed attending car shows with favorite being their 1994 Buick Woody.

Her friendliness and warm smile will be deeply missed by all who knew her.