Patricia Anne Miller, 89, of Lake Orion

Patricia Anne Miller of Lake Orion, age 89, went to her eternal home on January 21, 2021.

Patricia was the devoted wife of the late William M. Miller for over 65 years; loving mother of the late Daniel Miller and Pamela (Miller) Caldwell; grandmother of five; and great-grandmother of nine.

Patricia was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved to play and be a part of her family’s activities.

Patricia moved to Lake Orion in 1965 and made many friendships throughout her life. She was involved with her church and had a strong belief in God.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.