Patricia A. Choike, 90, of Lake Orion

Patricia A. Choike of Lake Orion passed away on January 12, 2021 at American House in Rochester Hills. She was 90-years-old.

Patricia is the beloved wife of the late James A. Choike; dear mother of Daniel (Debbie) Choike, Deborah (Chris) Bulinda, Donna (Lee) Wright, Joyce (Willie) Clouse; the late Sharon (Dwight) Pugh and the late Gale Choike (Dennis Holmberg).

She was the adoring grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of nine; and sister of the late Loretta Jarosz.

Patricia will be missed by her family and friends.

Online guestbook and condolences: sparksgriffin.com

 

