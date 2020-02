The Village of Lake Orion’s Parking Study Ad-hoc Committee has scheduled a workshop for 5 p.m. March 2, prior to its regular meeting, to discuss pay-to-park options.

The committee usually meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month in village council chambers at Village Hall, located at 21 E. Church St.

For agendas and meeting announcements, visit lakeorion.org. — J.N.