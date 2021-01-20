‘Parent Huddle’ to help parents understand their kids’ social media use

North Oakland Community Coalition hosts Parent Huddle, a conversation and question and answer virtual chat to help parents understand their kids’ social media use and the issues they face.

The free online group conversation – “Our Kids & Social Media” – begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 21.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jen Eriksen joins the conversation to discuss social media issues confronting students.

To register for Parent Huddle, go to the NOCC website, noccmi.org. A link to the registration form is also available in this article on lakeorionreview.com.

“Research suggests social media is increasing student anxiety and depression, eclipsing any positive role it could potentially play. They show that 95 percent of teens use a smartphone, and 45 percent say they are online almost constantly. About 70 percent of teens are on Snapchat and Instagram, while 85 percent are on YouTube,” according to information from the NOCC, citing a 2018 report from the Pew Research Center.

Visit the NOCC’s website and Facebook page for upcoming conversations designed for students and parents. – J.N.