Pamela Haddrill 77, of Lake Orion; passed peacefully in hospice care on June 16, 2025, with loved ones by her side. She was born January 14, 1948 in Pontiac, MI to Joseph and Elizabeth (Bee) Fisher. Pam was raised in West Bloomfield and Clarkston, graduating in the class of 1966. Pam retired from GM Truck & Bus in 2001 after 35 years of salaried employment. Pam was a fabulous cook and baker (always in demand). Pam enjoyed many things, time with family and friends, going to casinos, camping, canoeing and spending lots of time in Lewiston. She also found great joy at any dragstrip. And especially day and overnight trips on their motorcycle, alone or with others. She was preceded in passing by her special brother Harry and her precious daughters, Jenna and Justine (carrying baby girl Justice Jenna). Pam is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Tom; brother, Greg Fisher; sisters, Lynn (late Gary) Munday and Mary (Curt) Smith; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to any charity, especially Michigan Special Olympics will be appreciated.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.