Paint Creek Trailways Commission invites community to help with master plan

The Paint Creek Trailways Commission has recently begun working on its 2020-2024 Paint Creek Trail Recreation Master Plan.

Along with the Paint Creek Trail planning consultant, Giffels Webster, they are inviting the public to participate in this process – as individuals, citizens, or as representation of trail user groups or organizations.

This community participation is important to the process because it will help the commission decide their current, short-term, and long-term trail facility needs and conditions, and will allow the commission to submit grants to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund in the future for trail development projects.

“Your opinions and ideas matter,” says Trail Manager Melissa Ford in a press release. “An important part of the planning process is receiving input from our trail users and stakeholders to form our goals and objectives for the next five years. With this plan, the Trailways Commission hopes to provide a framework for the direction of the Trail and have a positive effect on the quality of life in our trail communities.”

According to the press release, in the fall, a draft report, including survey results, will be presented to the Trailways Commission for discussion and refinement through a public hearing.

The 2020-2024 Recreation Master Plan is currently scheduled for approval by the Trailways Commission on Jan. 21, 2020, but is subject to change.

The community can access the 25 question survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/paintcreek2019, which should only take a few minutes to complete.

Paper copies of the survey can also be found at the Paint Creek Trailways Commission office located at 4480 Orion Road, Rochester, MI 48306.