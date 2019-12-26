Public Hearing Notice

Rochester, Rochester Hills,

Oakland Township, Orion Township, Village of Lake Orion

Paint Creek Trailways Commission

2020 – 2024 Draft Recreation Master Plan

Notice is hereby given that the Paint Creek Trailways Commission will hold a Public Hearing on its

2020 – 2024 Draft Recreation Master Plan, as submitted by the Commission.

The Public Hearing on the 20204 – 2024 Draft Recreation Master Plan will be held at the Paint Creek Trailways Commission Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 commencing at 7:30 p.m. Michigan Time, at the Paint Creek Cider Mill Building, 4480 Orion Road, Rochester, MI 48306.

All citizens are encouraged to attend and participate.

A copy of the 2020 – 2024 Draft Recreation Master Plan is on file and available to the Public for inspection and review during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) at the Paint Creek Trailways Commission Offices, 4480 Orion Road, Rochester, Oakland County, Michigan. It is also available online at www.paintcreektrail.org.

If you would like to participate, but cannot attend the meeting, you can share your thoughts and comments by contacting the Trailways Commission at:

Paint Creek Trail Master Plan

Paint Creek Trailways Commission

4393 Collins Road

Rochester, MI 48306

(248) 651-9260

(248) 601-0106 (FAX)

E-Mail: manager@paintcreektrail.org

Publish: December 26, 2019