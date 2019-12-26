Public Hearing Notice
Rochester, Rochester Hills,
Oakland Township, Orion Township, Village of Lake Orion
Paint Creek Trailways Commission
2020 – 2024 Draft Recreation Master Plan
Notice is hereby given that the Paint Creek Trailways Commission will hold a Public Hearing on its
2020 – 2024 Draft Recreation Master Plan, as submitted by the Commission.
The Public Hearing on the 20204 – 2024 Draft Recreation Master Plan will be held at the Paint Creek Trailways Commission Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 commencing at 7:30 p.m. Michigan Time, at the Paint Creek Cider Mill Building, 4480 Orion Road, Rochester, MI 48306.
All citizens are encouraged to attend and participate.
A copy of the 2020 – 2024 Draft Recreation Master Plan is on file and available to the Public for inspection and review during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) at the Paint Creek Trailways Commission Offices, 4480 Orion Road, Rochester, Oakland County, Michigan. It is also available online at www.paintcreektrail.org.
If you would like to participate, but cannot attend the meeting, you can share your thoughts and comments by contacting the Trailways Commission at:
Paint Creek Trail Master Plan
Paint Creek Trailways Commission
4393 Collins Road
Rochester, MI 48306
(248) 651-9260
(248) 601-0106 (FAX)
E-Mail: manager@paintcreektrail.org
Publish: December 26, 2019