Paint Creek PTO seeks sponsors for Fun Run shirts

Each year the Paint Creek Elementary School PTO holds fundraisers in order to provide student’s with T-Shirts for their annual Fun Run event.

This year, however, things are a bit different, being unable to hold traditional fundraisers, the Paint Creek PTO is asking for help from local sponsors.

With the goal of raising about $3,000, sponsors would be represented on the backs of the shirts worn by each student.

Any business interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Sarah Meloche at sarah.meloche@yahoo.com or contact the Paint Creek main office at 248-814-1724 for further contact information.

— M.K.