Oxford Trolley Tour of Historic Homes on June 9

OXFORD TWP. — The Northeast Oakland Historical Society & Museum will host the Historic Oxford Trolley Tour of Homes on June 9.

“Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through the rich history of Oxford! For the FIRST time ever, hop aboard an old-fashioned Trolley Car and be transported back to the enchanting 1870s as we explore the charming streets in the Village of Oxford,” said Debbie Mick, secretary of the Oxford Museum History Society. “Discover the fascinating stories behind a select number of historic homes and delve into the founding of Oxford Village like never before!”

The Northeast Oakland Historical Society will have guided tours at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on June 9, 2024, starting from the Oxford Museum, 1 N. Washington St. in downtown Oxford.

Guests can secure their seats for $25 at our online ticket portal: https://events.getlocalhop.com/historic…/event/imF0sWAGH0.

Funds raised from the tour will go toward operating the museum. The Northeast Oakland Historical Society is a nonprofit organization.

“Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step back in time and witness the beauty of Oxford’s history unfold before your eyes!” Mick said.

For last minute walk-ins, a small, limited number of tickets will be available for purchase (cash only) at the Museum on the day of the event. The trolley bus lacks ADA accessibility, Mick said.

The Northeast Oakland Historical Society was organized in 1971 by a group of local citizens with a desire to preserve an awareness of this area’s history and its artifacts, including Oxford, Orion and Addison townships.

Online: http://oxford-museum.org.

– J.N.