Oxford Township woman is arrested after attacking her ex-boyfriend on Christmas Eve

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

An Oxford Township woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to choke her ex-boyfriend, and for damaging his home and his new girlfriend’s car on Christmas Eve.

The 22-year-old woman has also been arraigned in district court on domestic violence and home invasion charges, reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Orion Township stated.

Deputies went to the 6 block of Wren Way in Orion Township at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 24 for a Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) report after the 25-year-old homeowner said that he was alerted to loud banging outside.

As he began to make his way to the front door, the banging moved toward the door and the door began to shake, the man told police.

When he opened the door, the homeowner saw his ex-girlfriend, the Oxford Township woman, in the driveway hitting his new girlfriend’s vehicle with a piece of gym equipment.

The woman then got into her vehicle and drove away after the man confronted her, but before police arrived.

The front door of the home and windshield of the vehicle were heavily damaged. An estimated cost for repair is being completed by the homeowner and will be added to the case report, authorities stated.

Deputies were called to the home again at 4:14 a.m. when the ex-girlfriend returned, broke through the front door and charged at the man and his new girlfriend.

The man was able to get between the two women. The Oxford Township woman then put her hands around the man’s neck, police reports stated.

When deputies arrived on scene, they took the ex-girlfriend into custody. They also saw more damage to the front door and to the interior of the home.

The woman was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint on the charges of Home Invasion 3rd Degree and Domestic Violence against the Oxford Township woman, police reported.

The warrant was sworn to in front of Magistrate Michael Bosnic at the 52-1 District Court in Novi. The woman was arraigned and given a $5,000 bond, with a 10 percent surety, and ordered not to have any contact with the victim.