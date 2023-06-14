Oxford students, supporters to ‘March With Oxford’ to prevent gun violence

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

OXFORD — Oxford High School students know firsthand the horror and devastation of a school shooting and on Saturday they will rally to demand lawmakers make meaningful changes so more people do not die needlessly from gun violence.

The second annual “March With Oxford” rally and march is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Centennial Park in downtown Oxford.

Oxford High School student Dylan Morris is one of the co-founders of No Future Without Today.

“Gun violence is never a singular event; it continues long after the cameras leave. Join us at March with Oxford to honor the lives lost from ongoing gun violence, uplift communities shattered by senseless tragedy and call for continued action because this is the floor, not the ceiling,” Morris said.

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., attendees are welcome to arrive, talk to others at the event and make signs.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m. there will be speeches from survivors, advocates and experts.

Afterward, everyone who wishes can march from downtown Oxford to Oxford High School for a moment of silence in honor of those who died on Nov. 30, 2021.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford High School students Hana St. Juliana, 14, Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were killed and six other students and a teacher were injured when another student went on a shooting rampage.

“We are a survivor-led initiative founded after the Oxford High School shooting to prevent gun violence,” Morris said. “Last year’s March With Oxford brought together survivors, concerned citizens, elected officials, advocates, trauma interventionists and gun-safety experts for a 600-plus person march in downtown Oxford. We are hoping for a similar turnout, with a wide variety of co-sponsors and opportunities for participants to send a powerful message to Lansing and Washington.”

No Future Without Today is a 501(c)(4) social welfare initiative led by survivors of the Oxford High School shooting whose aim is to curb gun violence by enacting common sense gun laws and expanding quality mental healthcare access.

No Future Without Today has partnered with March For Our Lives! Michigan, Moms Demand Action North Oakland Chapter, End Gun Violence Michigan and Indivisible Huron Valley for the event.

For more information on No Future Without Today, visit facebook.com/nofuturewithouttoday and nofuturewithouttoday.org.