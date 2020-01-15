Oxford/Orion FISH accepting a new board of directors member

Oxford/Orion FISH has an open position on its 11-member board of directors and welcomes anyone in the Orion and Oxford communities to considering joining for a two-year term.

“Our 11-member board serves as a working board, with all members committed to helping the organization and it’s 100-plus volunteers in their efforts to reach out to our many neighbors who struggle with food insecurity,” said board Vice-President Michelle Behm. “We operate the food pantry at 1060 S. Lapeer Rd. where nearly 175 families make totally cost-free shopping trips every month, helping to bring food home to their family members.”

FISH also participates in food drives and other programs, such as the U.S. Postal Carriers Food Drive, that invites residents, businesses and other community organizations to help their neighbors in need.

“If you have a skill or experience you’d be willing to share with us, and would be willing to make a two-year commitment, we’d love to hear from you,” Behm said.

Email oxfordorionfish@gmail.com for more information on the position. – J.N.