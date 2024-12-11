Oxford man’s book details cancer journey, offers hope to others

Dusty Mysen’s memoir released Dec. 10

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — On Sept. 22, 2020, Dusty Mysen woke up post operation to hear results from his biopsy. Mysen recently turned 47, was working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and used the time he saved commuting to exercise.

He began having abdominal pain, and thought it was a pulled muscle before eventually visiting a doctor after it did not go away. Doctors told Mysen his gallbladder failed and he would feel better a few days after it was removed.

He got worse.

That September, Mysen’s biopsy surgeon came to his bed and told Mysen, “I’m sorry to tell you this, but you have pancreatic cancer. In my expert opinion, I don’t think it’s operable, and you should go home and get your affairs in order.”

“So at 47, I’m like ‘I’m a dead man,’” Mysen said. “And so I went home and got into the fight a little bit, and did chemo and a couple of surgeries, and it really changed my whole life.”

Mysen said he needed a release during his treatment, and decided to start keeping a journal. In September 2022, Mysen decided what he wrote in his journals may help people facing their own struggles, and began to shape his writings into a book.

“Everyone has struggles in their lives, and I’m not naive enough to think that this book is a cure for that or can help that,” Mysen said. “But I hope that people reading it can get a little bit of hope, a little bit of inspiration.”

The book, “A Cancer Warrior: How I Fought and Survived My Battle With Pancreatic Cancer,” is available to order on Amazon and was released on Dec. 10. An aspect of the book Mysen mentioned is that it does not focus on statistics and instead focuses on providing hope.

It takes readers through “the biggest battle he ever faced,” one “filled with uncertainty and seemingly insurmountable challenges,” and life lessons he learned along the way, according to the book’s back cover. The fight lasted two years.

Fighting mentally was also especially important. Along with staying physically active and the support of his medical team, Mysen outlined a six-part framework in his book that helped him mentally and physically.

One of the six he attributed was his faith in his religion, although he also said faith in any religion, or in medicine, also works.

Mysen said part of this is playing mind games and faking it “till you make it” – by telling yourself that it’s not all bad even if it feels that way – is helpful.

Another of the six parts was focusing on why he was fighting, which for Mysen was his family. So he fought to be there for his family’s next milestone.

His family, friends and others were also part of his support system – another crucial part of the framework. Oxford’s community is especially included.

“Oxford, more than anywhere I’ve ever been, if someone is in crisis or struggling, they will stand up like no other place in the world,” Mysen said.

That system picked Mysen up, and he leaned into it. Mysen said there is “no way” he would be here without the support of his family and friends as well.

“Cancer is a monster, and you can’t fight it alone,” he said.

With his wife’s support, Mysen slowly began exercising. Eventually, Mysen improved and put on more weight. The chemo started to work; he was able to walk better, and more. Each accomplishment gave him more confidence in his abilities.

Mysen compared it to going to the gym. Someone may never feel like they will get stronger, but, two years later, they will see all the progress they made.

In 2022, Mysen underwent a second surgery and was cancer free.

Mysen said he believes the experience made him a better person. He said he appreciates small things more – like the sun and the smell of freshly-cut grass. He was also largely career-focused, and most focused on his immediate space, or his family.

“The fact that I’m still here, I’ve changed a little bit,” he said. “And I really feel that helping other people, even in small ways (is so important).”

For example, Mysen is a mentor for Imerman Angels – a one-on-one cancer support community that connects cancer fighters, survivors, previvors and caregivers to cancer confidantes with similar stories and experiences, according to the nonprofit’s website.

“But that’s something I probably really wouldn’t have done in the past because I was so focused on advancing my career and doing my things,” he said.

Mysen also said he will talk to anyone who thinks his story could be helpful and provided his email address to contact him.

“I’m just another dude who went through it, but I will talk to anyone who thinks that my story could help them,” he said.

Mysen’s email address is dustymysen@gmail.com. For more information on Imerman Angels, visit imermanangels.org.