OU professor from Lake Orion stars in ‘Souvenir’ starting Sept. 12

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ROCHESTER — Oakland University (OU) Professor Alta Boover Dantzler of Lake Orion will star in Stephen Temperley’s “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins” in four showings beginning Sept. 12 at Stone’s Throw Theatre in Lapeer and ending Sept. 20 at Oakland University’s Varner Recital Hall in Rochester, 371 Varner Dr.

The play follows the career of singer Florence Foster Jenkins, who gained fame for her notoriously off-pitch voice, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

“As news of her terrible singing spread, so did her celebrity,” the play’s description reads. “Her growing mob of fans packed her recitals, stuffing handkerchiefs in their mouths to stifle their laughter – which Mrs. Jenkins blissfully mistook for cheers.”

Dr. Dantzler, an associate professor of voice, is praised by critics for her “richly nuanced voice with manifestation and endearing sincerity,” and has appeared as a concert soloist at Carnegie Hall, according to a press release. She has also enjoyed over 500 performances in 50 separate productions of European and American Operetta.

Performances at Stone’s Throw Theatre will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 14. Another showing will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Oakland University’s Varner Recital Hall.

Ticket are $12 for adults, $9 for seniors and non-OU students, $7 for OU employees and veterans, $10 for 18 and under and free for SMTD students, faculty and staff. The play’s running time is two hours with one intermission.

Stone’s Throw Theater is a pop-up theater that utilizes various spaces in and around Lapeer County – primarily in downtown Lapeer. Its home is located at the far east end of Beyer’s Furniture located at 423 W. Nepessing St. For additional information, call Stone’s Throw’s office at 810-660-7805 or visit stonesthrowtheater.org.

“Souvenir” is directed by Professor Emerita Karen Sheridan. For tickets to the Sept. 20 showing, visit etix.com/ticket/p/55481771/souvenira-fantasia-on-the-life-of-florence-foster-jenkins-rochester-varner-recital-hall-oakland-university.