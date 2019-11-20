Other People Matter in the Lake Orion Community Schools

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

As we approach the many holidays ahead, the spirit of giving to others becomes apparent as Lake Orion Community School District children collect food items, clothing, and other gift items to provide to others who are less fortunate.

It is this generous and giving spirit of our families that helps to make LOCS so wonderful. Our goal is to make the holidays a time for sharing, giving and making a difference in the lives of others.

Starting at Halloween, children collect candy for many local charities such as Desert Angels, a group that sends care packages to soldiers abroad. Other candies are distributed to local food shelters. Through “Operation Gratitude” one middle school collected and donated 120 pounds of candy for those in active duty and our first responders!

Student Councils conduct Thanksgiving Food Drives to contribute to Oxford/Orion FISH and the Lake Orion Lions Club, filling their food pantries before the holidays.

“Star Wishes Giving Trees” have begun to appear at the front entrances of many schools. Trees are decorated with color-coded stars that represent items needed/requested by an anonymous family. Children remove one or more star wishes that have been filled out, purchase the items on the star, tape the star on the item and return it to school to be distributed to the family.

However, we shouldn’t wait until the holidays to perform acts of generosity; this has to be a 365-day affair. And, it isn’t only about giving gifts and food that demonstrates the “Other People Matter” mindset of our students. As I shared in a previous article, during a visit to senior citizens this school year, one group of students played bingo, did puzzles, gave manicures, played card games, delivered blankets, and painted birdhouses.

We can’t just assume children will become generous and kind people. Often, children are so focused on the gifts they want during the holidays, it is important that they see that giving to others is very satisfying.

Teaching children to be generous and kind to others requires a partnership between schools and homes. Modeling, creating opportunities for sharing and giving, and praising generous deeds are just a few ways everyone can encourage generosity and teach children that “Other People Matter.”