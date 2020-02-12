OTERC holds third annual GreenUp logo design contest

The Lake Orion Library and Lake Orion Environmental Resources Committee are holding their GreenUp logo contest for the third year.

The contest was created in order to raise awareness of the ecological crisis, reduce plastic waste going into landfills, protect wildlife and preserve nature for future generations.

The best entries will be displayed at the Orion Township Library leading up to the Orion GreenUp event that takes place on Earth Day.

The winning design will receive a $50 cash prize and their design will be featured on a set of reusable shopping bags that will be made available at the library.

Black-and-white, high-resolution logo designs, along with your name and contact information can be sent via email to environment@oriontownship.org, or by mail to OTERC Logo Design Contest, c/o Trustee Mike Flood, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360.

Designs must be submitted by March 15. The winner will be announced on April 22. — M.K.