Orion Votes — 2020 Presidential Primary Election on Tues.

The 2020 Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday and Orion voters will have the chance to cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican Party primary for a candidate for president.

While there will be 15 candidates listed for the Democratic Party, only five candidates actually remain in the race as of March 3, before the results of the Super Tuesday primary elections: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Bloomberg.

There are four candidates listed on the Republican ballot for president, but two have dropped out. The candidates remaining as of March 2 are: Donald Trump and Bill Weld.

Voters will also cast ballots for the proposed millage Renewal of the Oakland County Art Institute Authority Millage.

In 2012, Oakland County voters approved a 10-year millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts that provides county residents with services from the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) through the Oakland County Art Institute Authority. As a result of the millage, the DIA provides Oakland County residents with free K-12 school field trips including free transportation, free senior group programming with free transportation, and unlimited free general admission, according to language on the ballot under the proposal.

The Art Institute Authority is permitted by law to seek a renewal of the millage at a rate of no more than the current 0.2 mill (20 cents per $1,000 taxable value) on all real and personal property in the county. Revenue from this millage will be disbursed to the Art Institute Authority and then transferred to the DIA as permitted by and for the purposes set forth in Public Act 296 of 2010.

It is estimated that if approved and levied, this millage renewal would generate approximately $13.6 million in 2022.

Voters will be asked: Do you approve the renewal of the 0.2 mill on all taxable property located within the county for a period of 10 years from 2022 through 2031?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. March 10.

2020 Orion area polling locations by precinct number are:

1. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd.

2. Blanche Sims Elementary School, 405 E. Jackson St.

3. Lake Orion Church of Christ, 1080 Hemingway.

4. Orion Township Pubic Library, 825 Joslyn Rd.

5. Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 1950 S. Baldwin Rd.

6. Waldon Middle School, 3509 Waldon Rd.

7. Carpenter Elementary School, 2290 Flintridge.

8. The Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

9. Scripps Middle School, 835 E. Scripps Rd.

10. St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, 2512 Joslyn Court.

11. The Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

12. Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St.

13. Mount Zion Community House, 4005 S. Baldwin Rd.

14. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1715 S. Lapeer Rd.

15. Orion Township Fire Station #2, 3801 Giddings Rd.

Effective with this election, voters in precinct 11 and precinct 13 have a new polling location (listed above) from previous elections. All affected voters should have been mailed a new voter identification card prior to the election, according to the Orion Township Clerk’s Office.

For questions regarding the election, contact the clerk’s office at 248-391-0304 ext. 4001. – J.N.