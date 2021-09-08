Orion Twp. ZBA — Public Hearing Sept. 7, 2021 — AB-2021-54, Bruce Albert, 900 Walnut St., 09-10-380-014

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 7:00 pm at the Orion Township Community Center, located at 1335 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2021-54, Bruce Albert, 900 Walnut St., 09-10-380-014 The petitioner is seeking 6 variances from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned R-3 Article XXVII, Section 27.02(A)(4) & Article XXVII, Section 27.05(H)(2) 1. A 20-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. to erect a 6-ft. fence 10-ft. from the front property line on the southeast side (road side). 2. A 20-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. to erect a 6-ft. fence 10-ft. from the front property line on the northwest side (road side). 3. A 10-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to erect a 6-ft. fence 0-ft. from the side property line (southeast). 4. A 10-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 10-ft. to erect a 6-ft. fence 0-ft. from the side property line (northwest). Article XXVII, Section 27.17 (B) 5. A 20-ft. wetland setback variance from the required 25-ft. to erect a 6-ft. fence 5-ft. from a wetland (southeast). 6. A 20-ft. wetland setback variance from the required 25-ft. to erect a 6-ft. fence 5-ft. from a wetland (northwest).

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion