Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing Oct. 28, 2019 – AB-2019-40, Jeff Jundt, 3151 Crooked Lake Dr., 09-26-151-030, Re-Hearing

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 28, 2019, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2019-40, Jeff Jundt, 3151 Crooked Lake Dr., 09-26-151-030, Re-Hearing The petitioner is requesting a re-hearing of AB-2019-34 with new evidence. The variance request was for two (2) dimensional variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78 (see Public Hearing notice published in the Lake Orion Review on July 24, 2019). The new evidence provided is as follows: • There is insufficient space in the existing attached garage for petitioner’s vehicles of necessity, which are used for enjoyment of the property, property maintenance, and to keep egress and ingress fully open throughout the year. • There are a number of buildings similar to or larger than what the petitioner is proposing in the subdivision and on adjacent properties. • Two of the petitioner’s neighbors endorse the request.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application for re-hearing is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

