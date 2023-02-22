Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing March 13, 2023 – AB-2023-03, Metro Detroit Signs for Culver’s

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 13, 2023,

at 7:00pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan

48360, on the following matter:

AB-2023-03, Metro Detroit Signs for Culver’s, 4979 Grand Ave., 09-32-400-099

The petitioner is seeking variances from Sign Ordinance #153 & Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned BIZ

1. A variance for 3 wall signs above the allowed 1 wall sign for a total of 4 wall signs totaling 134.06-sq. ft.

2. A variance for 1 ground sign above the 1 allowed for a total of 2 ground signs.

3. A 30.07-ft. front yard setback variance for a ground sign to be 9.93-ft. from the front property line (south).

4. A 9.49-ft. side yard setback variance for a ground sign to be 10.51-ft. from the side property line (east).

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake

Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to

lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or

concerns.

A copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be viewed

between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with

disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk,

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at

least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion