Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing June 10, 2019 – AB-2019-23, Mike Riddle, unaddressed lot on Cushing St., 09-03-278-026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2019-23, Mike Riddle, unaddressed lot on Cushing St., 09-03-278-026 The Petitioner is requesting 7 variances from Zoning Ordinance 78: Article VI, Section 6.04 Zoned R-3: 1. A 15-ft. rear yard setback variance from the required 35-ft. rear yard setback (west) to build a house 20-ft. from the lot line. 2. A 15-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. front yard setback to build a house 15-ft. from the lot line (east). Article XXVII, Section 27.01(C)(1)(b) Lot Width 66 to 69 feet 3. A 2-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 9-ft. side yard setback to build a house 7-ft. from the lot line (north) 4. A 3-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 9-ft. side yard setback to build a house 6-ft. from the lot line (south) Article XXVII, Section 27.03(C)(3)(b)(iii) 5. A 9-ft. setback variance from the required 20-ft. setback for structure to shoreline of a lake, to build a deck 11-ft. from the shoreline of a lake. Article XXVII, Section 27.17(B) 6. A 1-ft. setback variance from the required 25-ft. setback for structure to wetland, to build a house 24-ft. from a wetland (south). Article VI, Section 6.04 Zoned R-3: 7. A 19.24% lot coverage variance above the allowed 25% lot coverage for a total lot coverage of 44.24%.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion