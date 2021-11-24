Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing Dec. 13, 2021 — AB-2021-65, Shane Richardson, Vacant Parcel located directly behind 2701 Judah Road

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 7:00 pm at the Orion Township Hall, located at 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2021-65, Shane Richardson, Vacant Parcel located directly behind 2701 Judah Road

The petitioner is seeking 2 variances from Zoning Ordinance #78 – R-1; Article VI, Section 6.04

A 37-ft. front yard setback variance and a 39-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 40-ft. for a home to be 3-ft. from a private road to the north and 1-ft. from a private road to the west.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion