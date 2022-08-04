Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing — Aug. 22, 2022 — AB-2022-35, 3850 Joslyn Road, Parcel #09-28-376-031

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 22,

2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion,

Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2022-35, 3850 Joslyn Road, Parcel #09-28-376-031, 3850 Joslyn Road

The petitioner is seeking 15 variances from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned GB

Article XIV, Section 14.02, 14.03 & 14.04

1. A 66-ft. setback variance to build a building with a drive-thru 34-ft. from the west property line.

2. A 32-ft. setback variance for a drive-thru maneuvering lane to be 18-ft. from a residential property.

3. A 22-ft. side yard setback variance for parking spaces to be located 8-ft. from the north property line.

4. A variance to allow a covered trash receptacle (dumpster) to be located in a side yard (north).

5. A variance to allow a loading & unloading area to be in a side yard adjacent to residential property.

6. A variance to allow a loading & unloading area to be in a front yard (Hammerslea Road).

7. A 2.42-ft. building height variance for the building to be 27.42-ft. high.

8. An 18-ft. side yard setback variance for a propane tank to be 2-ft. from the north property line.

Article XXVII, Section 27.04 & 27.05

9. A 24-ft. landscape greenbelt width variance for the landscape greenbelt width to be 6-ft. along the

north property line.

10. A 25-ft. landscape greenbelt width variance for the landscape greenbelt width to be 5-ft. along the west

property line.

11. A 20-ft. greenbelt width variance, from the required 20-ft. greenbelt between road right-of-way and

parking, for a 0-ft. greenbelt along the south & east sides.

12. A variance of 7 trees from Joslyn Road & 7 trees from Hammerslea Road to have 0 trees along the

road right-of-ways of Joslyn Road and Hammerslea Road.

13. A variance to omit 2 required trees from the interior landscaping requirements of 1 tree per 200-sq. ft.

of interior landscape space.

14. A 66-sq.ft. variance for interior landscape areas to have 334-sq. ft. of interior landscape areas.

15. A 6-ft. variance from the required 10-ft. for interior landscape area to be 4-ft. wide.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake

Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to

lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or

concerns.

A copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be viewed

between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with

disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk,

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s

office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion