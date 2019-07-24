Orion Twp. ZBA – Public Hearing AB-99-02-2019: Dan’s Excavating Inc.; 2985 Judah Rd.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 12, 2019, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-99-02-2019: Dan’s Excavating Inc.; 2985 Judah Rd., the north 535 feet of Lot 11 of Mt. Judah Farms (parcel # 09-32-400-056), Lot 11,except the north 535 feet of Mt. Judah Farms (parcel # 09-32-400-057), Lot 12 and the southerly 588 feet of Lots 13 & 14 of Mt. Judah Farms (parcel 09-32-400-055), and 3011 Judah Rd. Lots 13 & 14, excluding the southernly 588 feet of Mt. Judah Farms (parcel # 09-32-400-063) The petitioner is requesting to modify the Ordinance 99 Permit for sand and gravel mining, earth excavation, and/or filling and earth balancing.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion