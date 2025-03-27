Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing AB-2025-06, Michelle Hopkins, 695 King Cir., 09-10-283-021

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 14,

2025, at 7:00 pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan

48360, on the following matter:

AB-2025-06, Michelle Hopkins, 695 King Cir., 09-10-283-021

The Petitioner is seeking 1 variance from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned R-3

1. A 9-ft. side yard setback variance for a 6-ft. fence to be 1-ft. from the property line to the southeast/east.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake

Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to

lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or

concerns.

A copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be viewed

between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with

disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Julia Dalrymple, Township Clerk,

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s

office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion