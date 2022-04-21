Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing — AB-2022-17, Duane Anderson, 2455 Armstrong, 09-21-354-002

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 7:00pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2022-17, Duane Anderson, 2455 Armstrong, 09-21-354-002

The petitioner is seeking 1 variance from Zoning Ordinance #78, Article VI, 6.04- Zoned R-2

1. A 6.28% lot coverage variance above the allowed 25% for a total lot coverage of 31.28% to install a 660-sq. ft. inground pool.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or concerns.

A copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be viewed between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion